Pamela Anderson says she's 'off the crazy train' of beauty

Pamela Anderson reflects on her bold no-makeup decision

Pamela Anderson confessed after foregoing makeup she gained more "freedom" and became more "confident."

The 58-year-old actress reflected on her journey of natural beauty in a recent chat with People.

"So much more freeing and so much more confidence," Anderson told the outlet at the New York pop up of her skincare brand, Sonsie.

However, the actress shared that going make-free is a "choice" and for her it came with challenges.

"You do have to work on it. It's a practice to be confident going out of the house with or without makeup," the Naked Gun actress added.

Anderson further articulated her thoughts on why she opted to forego makeup, "I just kind of could see something culturally and I thought, 'I want to jump off the crazy train. I want to be one of the first ones to jump off the crazy train and just peel it back and see what's going on'."

"I've saved a lot of time," she quipped.

The Camino Real star was then asked about an advice she want to give her younger self, she noted, "That's the thing. You look back in hindsight, after having some life experience, you can look back and see yourself. But I mean, I don't know if I'd give her any advice."

"You have to discover for yourself, and I would've had to discover for myself."

"If someone told me to do something when I was younger, I wouldn't have done it. So you just have to kind of find your own inspirations and own reasons" she added.