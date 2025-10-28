Sydney Sweeney talks about 'love' with Glen Powell amid romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney is shedding light on romance rumours with Glen Powell.

The actress, who starred with Powell in 2023 movie 'Any One But You,' tells Variety they are great friends and share a 'genuine' liking for one another.

“Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another,” the actress reveals in the magazine's latest edition.

“I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.”

“Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se,” she told the outlet about romance rumours with Powell. “Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was ‘They’re standing two inches apart!”‘

The “Euphoria” also added that she will be excited to film a sequel to the movie, adding that she will “jump in hand in hand” if the “concept and script” are right.

“We are always open to it,” Sweeney said.