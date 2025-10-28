Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for niece Valentina

Priyanka Chopra’s sweet birthday wish melts hearts

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her niece Valentina on her special day.

The 3-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to mark Valentina's 9th birthday with a sweet snap.

It is pertinent to mention that Valentina is daughter of her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas.

In the celebratory post, Priyanka shared a throwback picture of Valentina appearing to be captured during a concert, as she was held high by Priyanka.

The Heads of State actress penned a sweet note on the picture, writing, "You’re pure magic."

"Valentina Wishing you the happiest birthday ever! Love youuuu,” she added.

For those unversed Priyanka is also mom to three-year-old daughter Malti Merry whom she shares with her husband Nick Jonas.

In a previous chat with People, Kevin opened up about becoming a father of three girls especially after growing up in a household with boys only.

"I grew up with four boys in the house," he said, referring to his brothers. "So I'm getting to relearn what young women want in their life from an early age, which is so cool to see because I didn't experience it. It's all new to me — definitely not to Danielle, but it's all new to me, which is pretty awesome."