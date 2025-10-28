Dolly Parton risks facing major problems to her health: Insider rings alarm bells

Dolly Parton urged to learn how to pace herself

Dolly Parton, beloved country singer and songwriter has sparked fears all around with her decision not to slow down.

For those unversed, the singer is said to be dealing with something an official statement calls “just kidney stones” after her sister Freida led many to grow concerned over her Facebook post about needing ‘prayers’.

But as of right now an insider claims there is another reason her loved ones are fearful.

The reason is “Dolly doesn’t know the meaning of sitting still, she’s doing her best but it’s driving her absolutely batty being confined to bed or pottering around the house and not going full tilt,” they claimed to Heat World.

While “it’s understandable to a degree because her hard wiring means that being a workaholic is second nature,” the insider said, “but the worry is that she’s once again pushing herself without taking the adequate rest.”

So “unless she learns to pace herself, put her phone down and properly turn off , her relentlessness could ultimately lead to a major problem for her health,” they concluded by saying.

Freida Parton's Statement:

She said, "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

Right after that post went viral Freida released a clarification that said, “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer … Thank you all for lifting her up.”

Dolly Parton's Statement:

The star revealed that she's “been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures”.

However, no details as of yet have been given, the singer only lightheartedly touched on the details when she said, "as I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile checkup, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

But “in all seriousness," she said, "given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you … I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”