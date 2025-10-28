Morris Chestnut remembers 'incredible' artist Malcolm-Jamal Warner after his death

Morris Chestnut has shared his working experience with late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner in The Resident.

Speaking to People magazine on Monday, the 56-year-old actor recalled the impression Warner left on him as an actor in the years prior.

Morris said that he "still can't believe that Malcolm's no longer here."

"He was such a good dude," the actor further said, pointing out an image of them together on set.

"I remember this scene. Our characters didn't like each other. He was very protective of everybody on the show and that's kind of how he was," he continued.

"He was just an incredible dude. I hate what happened to him. Rest in peace," added the Watson actor.

For those unversed, Morris and Warner worked together on The Resident. The series ran for five years through six seasons from 2018 to 2023.

Warner, who played Dr. AJ Austin in the medical drama, died on July 20, 2025, after drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Born on August 18, 1970, in New Jersey, Warner appeared in several projects, including Ten Days in the Valley and American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.