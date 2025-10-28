‘Leech' Prince Andrew gets exposed as people expose his multi-year freeloading

A new verdict has landed against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has been called out for allegedly turning into a leech, when it comes to his multi-year freeloading, that was caked with “arrogant”, “rude” and “astonishingly entitled” behavior.

The allegation has been brought forward by RadarOnline and they claim the former Duke was the kind of man who liked “to get things for free.”

A former government official even spoke to the outlet and revealed that “clearly bored and underemployed” through the years that envoy was working in Britain’s special trade. because he often pushed the government “to underwrite his travel, on the basis it was promoting UK PLC.”

Even his unofficial biographer Andrew Lownie penned in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, “He absolutely pushed the government to cover expenses. People rubber-stamped stuff because he was a royal. The Foreign Office didn't feel they could do anything. The problem was, he wasn't properly supervised.”

“No one quite knew who was in charge. So he was left to run his own show. He likes to get things for free. It's back to the sense of entitlement – that the taxpayer owes him everything.”

Former head of Scotland Yard, Dai Davies also spoke out similarly and called him “arrogant, rude, and abrasive” while recalling one interaction where “he wanted to speak to someone of higher rank than me. I remember telling my wife afterwards, 'God, that man is an arrogant so and so'.”