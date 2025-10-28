Prince William, Princess Kate face emotional dilemma to avoid history repeating itself

Prince William, Princess Kate walking on eggshells over 'spare' fears

Prince William and Princess Kate, the future King and Queen of the Britain, are reportedly hit with major emotional turmoil.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are desperately trying to avoid the history repeating itself once again behind palace walls.

The couple, who are parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are said to be "concerned" of not giving equal treatment to their kids, especially making sure that their younger ones Charlotte and Louis does not feel like "spare."

Their fear comes due to the history of "spares" in British history, which includes two major names Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry, younger brother of Prince William. Harry wrote in his memoir Spare about living the shadow of his older brother and that he was "brought into this world in case something happened to Willy."

Now, William and Kate doesn't want their younger kids to feel this way. Robert Hardman shared at The Daily Mail's Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things podcast that the Prince and Princess of Wales are in turmoil behind palace walls.

"Of course, Prince George is the heir, and that's the way it's going to be. It's a hereditary, hierarchical, constitutional monarchy. You can't change that," Robert said.

Adding, "But there are ways, I think, in which you can try and ensure that you don't leave the younger ones feeling they are any less loved or any less relevant."

As per Robert Hardman, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be trained in a way by Prince William and Princess Kate that they will "accept their career path is going to be different."