King Charles offers to be scapegoat for exam failures

King Charles's hilarious exchange with people during his Monday visit to Lichfield sparked funny reactions.

In a video clip widely circulated on social media, the monarch is seen in conversation with a lady.

Although not all the words are audible, the king is heard jokingly telling the woman, "f you don't pass your exams you can always blame me!."

He then proceeds to a boy and is heard saying, "Thank God I don't have to do exams anymore."

The exchange took place at the Lichfield Cathedral meeting.

The royal family's social media accounts shared glimpses of king's visit with caption, saying, "What an amazing welcome to Lichfield.

"Thank you to all who waited outside the Cathedral to say hello."

The caption said, "The King was celebrating the local community and heritage skills around the Fenland Black Oak Table, crafted from a Jubilee Oak that had lay undisturbed in peat for 5,000 years."

It added, "The table has hosted numerous groups from across the region, including the Liberty Jamboree, MusicShare, and volunteers from the Cathedral’s embroiderers and City’s Foodbank."