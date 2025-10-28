Kim Kardashian gives health update after shocking diagnosis

Kim Kardashian gives update on health after brain aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian has given an update after her shocking brain aneurysm diagnosis.

Kardashian revealed the diagnosis in Thursday’s The Kardashians episode.

The SKIMS founder appeared on Good Morning America with the rest of the All's Fair cast to promote the new legal drama.

In the teaser for the new season, Kim called her older sister Kourtney Kardashian in tears after getting the news.

"I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] with all the team," the American Horror Story actress told the audience of GMA.

She told fans to "tune in next week" but let them know that "everything works out" for her.

She noted that the Prenuvo scan she had is "just a good measure to make sure you always check everything."

"Health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do," she declared.

In the episode, doctors discovered a "little" aneurysm in Kardashian’s brain. She exclaimed "whoa" and put her hand on her chest when she found out.

Later, in a conversation with her family, the reality star told her family that it could’ve been caused by "just stress."

Subsequent footage showed her dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West.