Taylor Swift fiancé Travis Kelce does viral 'Fate of Ophelia' dance after historic win

Travis Kelce recreates Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' moves

Travis Kelce just broke the NFL record and made sure to pay tribute to his fiancée Taylor Swift.

Right after scoring his 83rd career touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Kelce pulled off an unexpected move.

Advertisement

Instead of his classic celebratory move, the NFL star smiled and broke into the dance move on The Fate of Ophelia, showcasing arm move from Swift's viral Eras Tour performance.

The Grammy-winning artist, who recently released her album The Life of Showgirl featuring The Fate of Ophelia track, was watching from the VIP suit alongside Brittany Mahomes and she instantly lit up and cheered.

Fans immediately noticed the reference and flooded social media.

One X (Formerly Twitter) user wrote, "This was definitely Travis Kelce doing ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ dance right??? RIGHT???"

Another added, "Travis Kelce did the fate of Ophelia dance for his TD celly last night. That’s adorable, and also my fav part of the dance! The vibes."

"Wait omfgggg travis did the fate of ophelia dance," the third wrote of Travis Kelce.

It is pertinent to mention that ESPN commentators even joked that they had Taylor Swift "on Camera 13" as the stadium collectively waited for her reaction.

The beloved couple, who began dating in summer 2023, announced their engagement in August 2025.