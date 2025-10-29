Restaurant owner comes to rescue Britney Spears after recent backlash

Photo: Restaurant manager clears the air about Britney Spears' chaotic girls’ night

Britney Spears' recent night out has sparked controversy, but the restaurant where it happened is now coming to her defense.

According to Us Weekly, the pop star, 43, dined at Red O in Westlake Village, California, on October 22 with her assistant.

Soon after, Daily Mail reported that Spears allegedly acted “erratically” at the restaurant before “dangerously speeding” back to her home in Thousand Oaks.

However, Red O's general manager, Oliver Wynn, is shutting down those reports, calling them “not fair, realistic or true.”

“I was there and attended to Britney and her friend,” Wynn said.

“She was super chill and really nice. She was in and out of the restaurant within an hour. She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat, and left.”

“She was not intoxicated.”

During her brief visit, Spears reportedly interacted warmly with fans. “I looked over a lot to make sure Britney was comfortable with taking pictures because if she wasn’t, I would have made sure it didn’t happen,” Wynn said.

“Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time. They were very chatty.”

“I was impressed at how nice she actually was,” he added.

“I’ve worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I’ve never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was.”