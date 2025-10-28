Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista become parents

Chris Evans has taken on the biggest role of his life: fatherhood.

According ot TMZ, Chris and his wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first baby together. The baby was reportedly born on Saturday in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

This must be a delightful time for the Captain America star since he alooked forward to the title of dad.

Back in November 2024, he told Access Hollywood that he "absolutely" wanted to have children.

"I hope so," he said of becoming a father one day. "The title of dad is an exciting one."

Fans got a whiff of the pregnancy in June, when Chris wished his and the actress’ dad, Luiz Baptista, on Father’s Day.

Replying in comments, Luiz wrote, "Many thanks, dear Chris. Your turn is coming!"

The Materialists star married Alba in 2023 in Portugal and Massachusetts.

He revealed in a June interview that he proposed to Alba in her native language Portuguese, saying, "I proposed to my wife in Portuguese. She’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese. I had practiced it all week."

"I got really nervous when it came time to do it," Evans admitted. "I actually think I screwed it up, but I still know it."