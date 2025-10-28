 
King Charles, Kate Middleton pressurize Prince William to end royal rift

Prince William reportedly open to meeting with Prince Harry upon King Charles, Kate Middleton’s request

F. Quraishi
October 28, 2025

King Charles, Kate Middleton urge William to forgive estranged brother Harry
Prince William is said to be under immense pressure from King Charles and Kate Middleton to welcome Prince Harry back to the royal family fold.

According to a new report, the Prince of Wales has finally given in and is said to be ready to see his estranged brother after years of rift.

Speaking with Radar Online, a source revealed that both the monarch and the Princess of Wales are urging William to make amends with Harry.

"Kate often tells him that their mother would be devastated to see them like this,” the insider said, referring to late Princess Diana.

“She keeps urging him to rise above it and take the first step,” the source added,

As for Charles, the insider said that he only wants peace and desires to see both his son under the same roof again.

King Charles “just wants peace – he's longing for the day his sons can be in the same room without it turning into a showdown,” they added.

Now, Palace insiders claim the Prince of Wales has agreed to see Harry but on two conditions: no publicity and no involvement from Meghan Markle.

The meeting is expected to take place in December around Christmas with insiders revealing that palace officials are looking for neutral venues for the meetup

