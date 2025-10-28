Fans flood Alba Baptista Instagram as she welcomes baby with Chris Evans

As soon as the news of Chris Evans, 44, and Alba Baptista, 28, welcoming their first child surfaced, a large number of fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Fans flocked to Baptista's Instagram page with congratulatory messages after TMZ revealed she gave birth to a baby girl on October 24.

Advertisement

Although, the actress did not share the news on social media, fans flooded the last post on her Instagram, sharing best wishes in the comments section.

Birth certificate of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's daughter : Photo credit TMZ

"Congrats Mom," one fan wrote beneath the post promoting her film Border Line.

Another commented "Congratulations to you and Chris on becoming parents", alongside heart emojis.

The Portuguese actress and the Captain America star have named their girl, Alma Grace, according to TMZ which who also shared the birth certificate.

The publication reported that the newborn is taking both her mother and father's last names, Baptista Evans.

It said the couple welcomed their first child in Massachusetts but have not confirmed to the media that they have become parents.

Chris and Alba got married in September 2023 during a private ceremony on Cape Cod after first confirming their relationship on Instagram.