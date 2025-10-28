Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 6

'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for season six

There will be season six. Hulu has announced that the story of Only Murders in the Building will continue, as the season five finale dropped today.



Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez lead the show as the logline of season five reads, “After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident."

The synopsis continues, "Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."

"The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Meanwhile, Steve and John Hoffman serve as creators and executive producers on the show. In addition to them, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin also executive-produced the series.