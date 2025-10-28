 
Geo News

Hulu renews 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 6

The renewal comes after the airing of the 'Only Murders in the Building' season five

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Only Murders in the Building renewed for season six
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for season six

There will be season six. Hulu has announced that the story of Only Murders in the Building will continue, as the season five finale dropped today.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez lead the show as the logline of season five reads, “After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident."

Advertisement

The synopsis continues, "Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."

"The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Meanwhile, Steve and John Hoffman serve as creators and executive producers on the show. In addition to them, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin also executive-produced the series.

Advertisement
Casting director opens up about Sarah Michelle Gellar's role in 'All My Children'
Casting director opens up about Sarah Michelle Gellar's role in 'All My Children'
Adam Brody on new title post 'Nobody Wants This' role: 'Good'
Adam Brody on new title post 'Nobody Wants This' role: 'Good'
Sabrina Carpenter, Corey Fogelmanis reunite: See pic
Sabrina Carpenter, Corey Fogelmanis reunite: See pic
Didi Conn recalls working with Ringo Starr on 'Shining Time Station'
Didi Conn recalls working with Ringo Starr on 'Shining Time Station'
Sophie Turner revealed one thing she loves about acting
Sophie Turner revealed one thing she loves about acting
Kim Kardashian gives health update after shocking diagnosis
Kim Kardashian gives health update after shocking diagnosis
Adam Scott reveals his first major purchase video
Adam Scott reveals his first major purchase
Jason Ritter still in awe of his late father John's performances: 'That's so different'
Jason Ritter still in awe of his late father John's performances: 'That's so different'