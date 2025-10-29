Inside Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau 'serious romance'

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau 'very much a couple': Insider

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship is reportedly getting "serious."

Following the former Canadian prime minister and the pop star's red carpet debut as a couple, an insider close to Justin confirms their romance.

“This relationship is already fairly serious and definitely moving in that direction,” the source revealed to people.

The Canadian political source further added, “They are very much a couple and have been seeing each other as often as possible."

Katy and Justin first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying dinner together in Montreal back in July, and then their sighting while kissing on a yacht earlier in October ignited their romance speculations.

On October 25, Justin celebrated Katy's birthday with her in Paris seemingly confirming their romance.

Another source told the outlet recently, that while Katy was busy with her ongoing tour, Trudeau "has made a real effort to meet her where she is — literally."

And Katy has been "flattered by Trudeau's efforts he has been putting since day one.

"He's shown that he's committed and really cares about spending time with her. It's clear that he values the connection, and so does Katy," the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy is also mom to five-year-old daughter Daisy whom she shares with ex fiance Orlando Bloom. The former partners parted ways back in June after eight years of relationship.