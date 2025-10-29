 
King Charles finds himself pleading to Camilla, Meghan to let Harry return to royal family

King Charles is reportedly desperate to reconnect with estranged son Prince Harry

Geo News Digital Desk
October 29, 2025

King Charles has reportedly pleaded to Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle to put their differences aside and let Prince Harry return to the royal family fold.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has asked Harry that she would return to the UK on one condition: that Camilla is not in the same room as her.

On the other hand, the Queen also does not have a good impression of Meghan as she finds her “manipulative” and believes she is “dangerous” for King Charles’ “peace.”

Meanwhile, Charles is pleading with the women as he “craves” nothing but “peace” at the moments and is desperate to be reunited with the Duke of Sussex.

"Charles is craving peace more than anything,” a source told Radar Online. “He's well aware the family rift is damaging the monarchy's reputation, but Meghan's demands have made the situation far worse.”

“Camilla refuses to yield, Meghan won't compromise – they're completely deadlocked,” the palace insider added.

