Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter Rose's 'outrageous' demand

Scarlett Johansson shares wild story behind daughter Rose’s dress

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her daughter Rose's "outrageous" demand that left her stunned

The Black Widow star revealed in a new episode of Busy Philipps' Busy This Week podcast, that she once gifted her daughter Rose a custom Marie Antoinette dress when she was eight.

"My daughter ... asked for a Marie Antoinette gown," she said, via People.

Scarlett revealed that she then turned to etsy to hunt a vendor then found a lady based in Ukraine.

"And this woman, who was an amazing dressmaker who made all the costumes for all these operas in Ukraine, made a two-measure full opera like Marie Antoinette dress with a hoop skirt and corset for my daughter," she continued.

"It was outrageous," Scarlett remarked. "You can let it (out) so that she'll wear it over (the) years and she still puts it on and she looks so cute."

It is pertinent to mention that the actress shares daughter Rose with her ex Romain Dauriac.

The doting mom then revealed the occasion she wore the dress.

"She actually wore it to my wedding, which was really spectacular," she noted. "She had like her little dress on, then she was like, 'Change me now.' And I was like, in the middle of the wedding, I'm like, 'We'll be right back. We have a costume change for Rose.'"