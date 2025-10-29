Jeremy Renner spills daughter's one habit 'hurts' him

Jeremy Renner reveals he do not want his daughter to 'suffer'

Jeremy Renner opened up about what role he wants to play in his daughter Ava's life who doest have "a rational bone in her brain."

In a recent chat with Drew Barrymore, the Marvel star revealed that his daughter's habit of internalization "hurts" him.

"She internalizes a lot and I see her struggle and that kind of really hurts me watching her struggle," he said during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

He went on to say, "You know, you don’t want to see your kid really suffer, and she really kind of does, as a lot of kids do," he said.

"I don’t want to take things personally. I try to help her rationalize things out. I’m like, ‘What am I even doing this for? She doesn’t have a rational bone in her brain right now,'" he added.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Drew asked Jeremy how he do not take things said by his daughter personally.

“I changed the language in it. She is my number one and will always be my number one. But I’m not her number one anymore," he noted.

I don’t know if I’m anywhere on the list," the proud dad joked.

"But I do have a very deep, deep relationship with her for two reasons, just being the male figure for her. We’re very very close in that way. And also the incident, the accident," Jeremy added referring to his near-fatal 2023 snowplow accident.