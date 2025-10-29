Creator defends latest Netflix movie: 'Music to my ears'

Kathryn Bigelow pushes back on 'House of Dynamite' flak

Netflix's latest movie, A House of Dynamite, is generating serious conversations as it depicts a potential nuclear doomsday scenario.



However, the U.S. government appears to dislike the portrayal of its defense system's response to an incoming nuclear attack.

The Pentagon earlier released an internal memo, which Bloomberg first reported, stating that our system has displayed a "100% accuracy rate in testing for more than a decade," and not "50 percent which was depicted in the film."

Now, Kathryn Bigelow, the director behind the movie, reacts to the statement, saying, "It’s interesting. In a perfect world, culture has the potential to drive policy — and if there’s dialogue around the proliferation of nuclear weapons, that is music to my ears, certainly."

The filmmaker also pushes back on the criticism that she did not get a version of the Pentagon on the topic while making the movie.

"It’s the best course of action to consult with all of the experts that we did. We had extraordinary tech advisors on this film, and then they were our North Star," she tells THR.

House of Dynamite is streaming on Netflix.