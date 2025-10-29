Lahore again tops global pollution rankings; Faisalabad AQI hits ‘extremely hazardous'

An aerial view shows dense smog in Lahore on November 1, 2024. — AFP

Lahore records AQI of 563 to land in "hazardous" category.

Main pollutant 71.4 times higher than WHO guideline value.

Karachi ranks 7th on global pollution chart with 154 AQI.

As a thick layer of smog continues to blanket parts of South Asia, Lahore has once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted major cities, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir.

At around 10:30am, Lahore recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 563, placing it in the “Hazardous” category — far beyond the levels considered safe for breathing. The city’s main pollutant, PM2.5, stood at 357 µg/m³, which is 71.4 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual guideline value.

Elsewhere in the region, New Delhi recorded an AQI of 247, and Beijing reached 215, both falling under the “Very Unhealthy” category. Karachi registered 154, placing it in the “Unhealthy” range, showing that high pollution levels are affecting multiple major cities across South Asia and East Asia.

Despite Lahore’s already hazardous air, Faisalabad reported an even more extreme AQI of 1037, with PM2.5 at 595.2 µg/m³ — 119 times above the WHO guideline. These figures underscore the scale of the ongoing air quality crisis in the region.

These figures made the city most polluted in the country.

Meanwhile, Multan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar recorded AQIs of 292 and 290, respectively, which are well above the "very unhealthy" level.

The Punjab government has implemented an 'emergency plan' to tackle pollution, which includes action against farm fires and smoke-emitting vehicles, and use of anti-smog guns in polluted areas.

Punjab’s first advanced Smog Monitoring and Control Centre, equipped with modern technology, continues to collect real-time air quality data.

Anti-smog guns are being deployed at identified hotspots across Lahore in an effort to reduce particulate pollution, but experts say meaningful improvement will require long-term regional cooperation and stricter emissions control.

The authorities in Punjab have blamed the issue on air coming from India and other parts, which is affecting the air quality in various parts of the province.

The toxic haze has left much of Punjab and northern India shrouded for days, reducing visibility and triggering widespread health complaints such as throat irritation, coughing, and breathing difficulties. Public health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks when necessary.

The severe air quality coincides with the onset of winter, when cooler temperatures, stagnant winds, and emissions from vehicles, factories, and crop burning trap pollutants close to the ground across the plains of Punjab. Every winter, a mix of low-grade fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, exacerbated by seasonal crop burn-off by farmers, blankets much of Punjab.

Breathing toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO warning that strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure.

Men ride a bike as they pass an anti-smog misting system installed on a road on a smoggy morning after air quality dips, partly due to the use of firecrackers during the Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, October 22, 2025. — Reuters

The Indian capital is routinely blanketed by toxic smog each winter, a deadly combination of emissions from crop burning, factories, and traffic. Despite years of government initiatives, little progress has been made, and the pollution is blamed for thousands of premature deaths annually.

Earlier this month, air quality worsened sharply, following widespread use of fireworks during the Hindu festival of Diwali. Although bans have been imposed in previous years, enforcement has been weak due to the deep religious significance of fireworks for many devotees.

Although local authorities in Lahore have taken measures such as water sprinkling and partial industrial shutdowns, experts say these efforts remain short-term and insufficient. Without consistent enforcement and regional coordination, the air quality crisis is expected to worsen as temperatures continue to drop.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can lead to severe health issues, including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory illnesses — a growing concern for millions across South Asia.

— Additional input from Reuters and AFP