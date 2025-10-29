Kate Middleton pushes for modern monarchy free from Andrew controversies

Kate Middleton takes charge as she, William seek to move monarchy past Andrew controversy

Kate Middleton is supporting her husband Prince William as they are determined to distance themselves from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

According to royal sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales have urged King Charles to make changes, insisting that the monarchy must move forward without “favoritism or fresh controversy.”

The King, who continues treatment for cancer, is said to back their stance but hopes to handle the matter discreetly.

Speaking with Radar Online, a royal aide shared, "William and Kate are completely aligned on this.”

"They've told the King that things have to change – the monarchy needs to move forward without favoritism or fresh controversy.

“In their view, Andrew and Sarah staying at Royal Lodge just keeps the family stuck in old scandals."

Palace aides further revealed that the Waleses are increasingly taking charge as Charles scales back his duties.

"The Waleses are taking charge and drawing clear lines," they said. "Kate, in particular, is done with all the turmoil.

“She's focused on shielding her family and securing the monarchy's future – it's about preserving what little credibility the institution still has."

"She's endured such a difficult year and continues to show incredible resilience," the insider continued.

"But watching these same scandals resurface while she's trying to recover has left her completely drained. All she wants now is for the family to finally move forward."