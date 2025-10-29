Rihanna on creators' self-doubt: 'You'll have that'

Rihanna gets candid about self-doubt in work

Any creative will have self-doubt, says Rihanna, who explains it is completely expected and normal.



She, herself, admits to facing this insecurity while working on her music, explaining, "When I make my albums, I get to a point where I think, 'Wow, I've lived with it for so long, I know it works."

The star continues, "But now I'm about to give it to the world. Is it right? Is it right yet?" I experience that with all of my product development. If you're creative, you're gonna have doubt."

Elsewhere, in her appearance on the Couch by Lena Situations podcast, Riri looks back at what she describes as "falling in love" with her hair.

"We've always been taught to love what you don't have, especially when it comes to hair," she shares. "If you have straight hair, you want it to be bigger. If you have big, curly hair, you want it to be straighter and thinner."

Referring to her haircare brand Fenty Hair, Rihanna says, "That was a struggle for me. Falling in love with my hair again was the biggest inspiration for me to create this brand."

"I wanted products that not just worked, but more importantly, I wanted them to repair your hair and replenish your hair every step of the way," she concludes.

It is worth noting that Rihanna launched her haircare brand, Fenty Hair, in June 2024.