AI model campaign goes viral — here's what Pakistan's fashion voices say

(Left to Right) Tabish Khoja, Erica Robin and Parishae Adnan. — Reporter

When one of Pakistan’s top clothing brands unveiled its latest campaign featuring an AI-generated model, the internet went into overdrive. Some hailed the move as forward-thinking — a glimpse into the future of fashion — while others dismissed it as a cold, cost-cutting gimmick that stripped away the human essence of style.

As the digital era reshapes creative industries worldwide, artificial intelligence is fast becoming a silent collaborator — from design boards to digital campaigns. But the question remains: at what cost? Can AI truly replace the human touch that defines fashion? To explore this, Geo Digital spoke to leading voices from Pakistan’s fashion scene — designer, stylist, and model — each bringing a nuanced perspective to a debate that’s just getting started.

'AI is future — but perfection isn’t always relatable'

Parishae Adnan, a Karachi-based fashion designer, said AI isn’t something to fear.

“If we look at the current scenario, yes — human models are being replaced by AI, and AI tools are being used in the fashion industry just like in any other sector,” she said. “There’s no harm in using AI as a model. It’s the future.”

Yet, even as she embraces technology, Parishae acknowledges its emotional limitations.

“The only problem I find with AI models is that they’re too perfect. Humans aren’t. If you look closely at that campaign, the model’s skin, lighting, and location are flawless — almost unreal. That’s why it doesn’t connect with us emotionally.”

Parishae, who also integrates AI tools into her business operations, believes in blending innovation with practicality.

“AI helps me identify which of my shops need restocking and by how much. A human would take time to calculate that, but AI gives me answers in seconds. My team still executes it — but AI saves our time and effort.”

Still, she believes the future depends on balance, not replacement.

“I think AI won’t replace humans in the fashion industry — but people need to understand how to control it, how to make its use limited,” she added. “That’s where the real challenge lies.”

'If AI cuts costs, what’s the big deal?'

The debate isn’t just creative — it’s economic. Pakistan’s fashion industry, like much of the country, is battling inflation and rising production costs. From thread to fabric, prices have nearly doubled in the past two years.

“In Pakistan, we’re facing an economic crisis. The cost of living — even dying — has doubled,” Parishae said with a wry laugh. “If a brand uses AI models to cut costs, what’s the big deal? If I find something cheaper and better, I’ll go for it. People think brands are overcharging, but if you buy the fabric and get it stitched yourself, it’ll cost almost the same.”

'AI models can’t walk the ramp — or feel the emotion'

Erica Robin, Pakistan’s first-ever representative at Miss Universe in 2023, was among those who received the viral campaign images in her inbox.

“A lot of people DMed me the campaign pictures,” she said. “I found it innovative — it’s great to experiment with technology. However, I feel that AI tools can be used in better ways than replacing humans with AI models.”

Erica believes human models bring something irreplaceable to the frame.

“We work eight hours a day — sometimes day, sometimes night. I’m not saying others don’t, but modeling is a tough job. The advantage of working with a human model is that you don’t have to keep giving instructions. Once I understand the concept, I’m on it — I know my work.”

For Erica, modeling is not just posing — it’s performance.

“Being a model, I don’t think we charge too much,” she said. “If we’re delivering results, we charge for the effort we put in.”

“The silhouette, the walk, the expression — that’s something only a human can bring to life. You can prompt a machine, but you can’t make it feel. Audiences connect emotionally when they see familiar faces like Hania Aamir or Mahira Khan wearing an outfit. That connection drives them to buy. Now imagine a catalogue full of AI models — would buyers feel the same way?”

To Erica, AI can assist — not replace.

“It’s a tool, not a substitute. If we remove human models, what happens to photographers, stylists, and makeup artists? The entire creative chain collapses.”

'Fashion without emotion is fashion without a soul'

Veteran stylist Tabesh Khoja, known for his award-winning work across the industry, echoes this sentiment.

“When people browse through a brand’s catalog, they feel emotions — they imagine themselves wearing those outfits,” he explained. “If they see a model that isn’t real, that connection fades.”

Khoja worries that the rise of AI could deepen unemployment in an already fragile creative economy.

“If technology helps people grow in their professions, that’s great. But if it takes their jobs away — then where do we stand?”

Still, he acknowledges that AI will open new roles in the long run.

“We’ll see more AI firms, assistants, and experts entering the fashion world. But AI can’t blow-dry hair or do makeup. It can tell you which colour suits you, but it can’t feel what that colour makes you feel.”

For Khoja, fashion is more than aesthetics — it’s an emotional experience.

“Fashion is built on emotion — from creation to execution. The makeup artist, the photographer, the stylist — everyone adds their human touch. If you take the soul out of it, what’s left? A fashion industry without emotion is an industry without a soul.”

As global brands with digital clones of models face backlash, Pakistan’s fashion world now finds itself treading the same path. The industry stands at a crossroads, balancing innovation with identity, and efficiency with empathy.

AI might make campaigns faster, cheaper, and visually flawless — but as every designer, model, and stylist agreed, fashion isn’t just about how it looks; it’s about how it feels. And that, at least for now, remains beautifully — and irreplaceably — human.