Ariana Grande returns to beloved brunette look: See pic

Ariana Grande says goodbye to blonde locks with new post: See

Ariana Grande has delighted fans as she went back to her brunette roots.

Grande took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in brunette hair. In the photo, the singer and actress sported dark colored hair styled in big curls that hung down her shoulders. She wore a black short sleeve shirt and a winged liner.

She tagged her hairstylist, Francesco De Chiara (known as "frankhaircolour" online), who then reposted the photo on his story, writing, "Here she is."

He also shared a fan edit of Ariana’s transformation from blondie to brunette, which was captioned, "From this to this... a new era has begun."

This comes after the Side to Side hitmaker spent three years being a blondie for her role in Wicked.

"it’s good to see me, isn’t it?" the Grammy winner wrote in the caption, echoing a line her character Glinda said in Wicked.

Landind the role of Glinda in Wicked was a dream come true for the We Can’t Be Friends singer.

She shared how she landed the role, telling W magazine: "I heard little murmurs of, 'Oh, they might start auditioning people for the movie sometime soon.' That was actually three or four years before my first audition. I remember asking my team to check in every now and then and say, 'Hey, is this happening? Because if it is, she will pull the plug on just about anything and begin training and vocal lessons.'"

"Train my voice to sing the operatic bits, and get into acting lessons to make sure that all my tools are available to me when I need them to transition back over into being an actress, so that I could earn it. Because what was most important to me was that I earned it. I wanted to do the work," she said.

"I have never in my life felt the way I did when I found out that I got the role of Glinda in the film. I thought, Everything’s going to be okay forever now," Ariana added.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21.