Prince & Princess of Wales highlight the importance of protecting the oceans: Watch

Prince William and Kate weigh in on how important the ocean is

Prince William has just shed some light on the importance of protecting the ocean, in a short video shared to the Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account.

The video in question is a short informative series of clips shared in order to bring awareness to the Finalists to Revive Our Oceans challenge, which is under the Eartshot Prize banner.

According to the Instagram post, “Our oceans – responsible for feeding billions, regulating our climate, and producing the air we breathe – are in crisis. Their future depends on action that’s needed now.”

The rest of the caption on the post gives a shout out to the work being done by The High Seas Treaty, Bonds for Ocean Conservation and matter_hq.

For those unversed The High Seas Treaty “has become the first-ever global legal framework for Marine Protected Areas on the High Seas, aiming to protect marine life and secure the future of our oceans.”

Whereas “@matter_hq is tackling microplastic pollution through a cost-efficient filter that can be scaled from individual homes to global supply chains, stopping microplastics before they reach our rivers and oceans.”

Further more “Bonds for Ocean Conservation @debtfornaturecoalition is helping countries refinance debt and invest more into saving our oceans, aiming to unlock over $3 billion in funding for conversation and climate action by 2030.”

