Prince Harry reveals the most adorable thing Archie, Lilibet do during his video calls

Prince Harry reveals what Archie and Lilibet like to do any time he’s on video calls

Prince Harry has just left fans gushing over an admission about his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Its all been revealed during the Duke’s interview with YouTuber Hasan Minaj on the video streaming platform.

The answers are part of a rapid fire line of questions that the host asked the Duke. It began with him wondering what Prince Harry’s culture shocks and whether things have gotten easier since he initially moved in 2020.

Then the questions turned into queries about his potential US citizenship, and moved onto knighthood etc.

Among one of the questions was about Prince Harry’s job and Minaj asked “okay. What do your kids think you do?”

The royal immediately went into deep thought before he said, “uh, that's a good question. What do they think that I do? They know that we help other people, but they don't know the background.”

Right after the Duke says this the host doubles down and paints a picture before asking again, “when you're like, ‘Daddy's on a call’” the royal immediately interjects, stopping the question mid-way and answers by saying, “all they all they're interested in is saying hi to the people on the call.”

“They they're fascinated to see other people. They love seeing familiar faces but they will run in, and there is kind [of] occasionally a hand on the forehead saying ‘not now’ but then they just barge in. They jump on the lap say ‘hi guys’.

