Megan Fox' ex played big role in reuniting her with MGK: Report

Syeda Zahra Furqan
October 30, 2025

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's on-again, off-again romance has taken another surprising turn.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, 35, was reportedly pushed to reconcile with Fox after hearing about her ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s offer to help raise his child.

“There’s no love lost between Brian and MGK,” an insider said. 

“When he heard Brian offered to be a father figure to Megan and MGK’s new baby, that jolted him to take over father duties and ultimately led to MGK and Megan rekindling.”

The couple’s relationship has weathered multiple breakups and reconciliations since they first got engaged in January 2022. 

Despite the ups and downs, sources say the two continue to share “intense chemistry” and an emotional bond.

On the other hand, Fox and Green were married in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

The former couple share three children together, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

While Green has since moved on with Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess, 40, sources claimed that he is still willing to support Fox in any way possible.

