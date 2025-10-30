Prince Harry struggles for words on Hasan Minhaj show: Body language expert

Prince Harry seemingly tried to keep his calm as he spoke to Hasan Minhaj in a recent interview.

The Duke of Sussex was visibly spotted disturbed by mocking humour towards his memoir ‘Spare’ as she sat across the American- Indian comedian on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast.

Speaking about Harry, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror : “Hasan's ability to blend serious and important messages with the kind of mocking humour that Ali G used to be known for appears, from Harry's body language, to be a de-stabilizing technique.”

“He can throw back one-liners efficiently enough but it's here where his host seems to trip over the border from trading jokes and laughing with Harry to laughing at him that sees Harry become increasingly uncomfortable,” she said.

Judi continued: “Hasan takes his gags beyond Harry's understanding here, leaving him with no wriggle room to out-joke the host. He is even asked to make himself look and sound ridiculous with the 'American accent' scenario and it's at this point that Harry seems to become genuinely concerned, looking out to the crew to ask 'Is this part of the thing?' to find out if he's being encouraged or mocked.

“Harry tells his host he's 'sweating' at this point and his discomfort looks obvious. When the host gets round to talk about his book Spare and refers to Harry's 'vulnerability' Harry's change of expression suggests he believes this is the part where they talk seriously about his mental health, but the quote the host uses is about how Harry had to buy his clothes from TKMaxx, which again seems to wrong-foot Harry,” she noted.