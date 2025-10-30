 
Geo News

Luke Bryan gushes over 18-year marriage to wife Caroline

The country singer tied the knot to Caroline in 2006

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 30, 2025

Luke Bryan opens up about marriage to wife Caroline
Luke Bryan opens up about marriage to wife Caroline

Luke Bryan gushed over his "amazing journey" with wife Caroline as the pair is still going strong after almost two decades of marriage.

The country singer recently opened up about his marriage to Caroline during an episode of the CNN Podcast All There Is with Anderson Cooper on October 29.

Luke praised Caroline and confessed that not only is she a supportive companion to him, but she also helps him raise their sons, Thomas, 17, and Tatum, 15.

"Well, I don't know anybody that could have done what she's done," Luke gushed over Caroline.

He went on to explain, "I mean, she goes into life thinking she's marrying a country music singer, and then next thing you know, she's helping the girls and the boys and still putting up with my antics."

"It's been an amazing journey. And it wouldn't, you know, i couldn't have gone on without walking in that bar [Dingus MaGee's] at Georgia Southern," he added.

Luke also added that she is also helping him raise his late sister, Kelly, and brother-in-law's kids.

"She lost — her brother and [sister-in-law] lost a young 7-month-old baby [Brett]. And we've had to watch them deal with grief, losing a seven-month-old, very close to us and we love them," said Luke sharing about Caroline's close ones' passing.

"It's just life is hard out there," he added.

