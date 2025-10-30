Allison Williams says she understands why people have 'hated' her

Allison Williams reflects on public backlash

Allison Williams says she completely understands why some people have disliked her over the years.

The actress, 37, recently opened up about her understanding of why some people have found her “annoying” over the years in a new New York Times interview promoting her upcoming film Regretting You.

“Part of it is the theater-kid energy. It can be triggering for people,” she said. “That’s why I don’t sing that often. Once a decade is enough.”

She added, “And I have so many layers of privilege that I get why I’m easier to root against than root for. I really get it.”

Williams rose to fame playing Marnie on HBO’s Girls, a character often mocked for her self-centeredness and awkward moments, including a cringe-worthy cover of Kanye West’s Stronger.

The daughter of former NBC anchor Brian Williams and producer Jane Stoddard-Williams later leaned into that unlikable persona in Jordan Peele’s 2017 thriller Get Out.

“I’ve always cared what people think about me,” she admitted. “But I can’t fault them for their reactions. What’s funny is, Gen Z sees Marnie differently. They’re actually more sympathetic toward her.”