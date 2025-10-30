Meghan Markle 'carefully' plotting her next big career move?

Meghan Markle ‘carefully planning’ her next step

Meghan Markle is said to be "carefully" planning her next career move.

Amid the uncertainty of the Duchess of Sussex's future with Netflix, she has subtly dropped hints of her next chapter, via Radaronline.com.

As the 44-year-old mom recently took to her Instagram account to share rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the second season of her lifestyle show, also featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, royal sources believe she is giving a nod to her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

"Meghan's been carefully considering her next step. She knows the latest season didn't reach the same success as the first, and she's reflecting on what direction to take," a source close to Meghan told the outlet.

"The Tig was something deeply personal to her – it showcased her creativity and gave her a real bond with her audience. She's been longing to reconnect with that side of herself," the insider added.

This came after the second season of Meghan's series With Love, Meghan did not make it to the streamer's Top 10 list, while the first season reached 2.6 million views and hit 12.6 million hours during its first week of release.

A second source claimed, "The series didn't pull in the figures Netflix was hoping for, and that created some strain in the deal.

"Meghan holds herself to incredibly high standards – she wants her work to have substance, but she's also very aware of public perception. She's been taking her time to decide the smartest next move."