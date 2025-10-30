David Bowie's last years to be shared in new documentary

David Bowie's final years to be commemorated on film

David Bowie launched his last album almost ten years ago and now his last years are set to be commemorated on film.

As per Deadline, a documentary with the title that is under works David Bowie: The Final Act, will chart the final creative chapter of one of music's most iconic artists.

It would feature rare interviews with those who knew and worked alongside Bowie as well as famous fans and figures who have been inspired by his artistry.

The film’s goal would be to uncover Bowie's artistic resurrection during his final decade, in which he released his critically acclaimed album Blackstar, just two days before he died.

The 90-minute feature is a co-production between Channel 4, Dogwoof and Rogan Productions, which also made Freddie Mercury: The Final Act and ABBA: Against the Odds.

Director Jonathan Stiasny shared, "The traditional music documentary celebrates triumph. What fascinated me most when making this film was how Bowie's final chapter wasn't an ending, it was a resurrection. He transformed failure into triumph, silence into revelation, and ultimately, death into art."

David Bowie is widely recognised as one of the greatest musicians of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and winning countless awards. He passed away in January 2016 due to liver cancer

