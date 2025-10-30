Asim Azhar rebrands as 'Asim Ali' ahead of new album release

A collage of Pakistani singer Asim Azhar of his childhood and recent pictures. — Instagram@asimazhar

KARACHI: Pakistani pop sensation Asim Azhar has re-emerged online with a surprise twist, introducing himself again as "Asim Ali", and releasing his first solo album on his 29th birthday.

The announcement came just days after Asim wiped his entire Instagram feed clean. He even signed off with a single message on his Story: "Allah Hafiz."

Fans speculated either he was walking away from music or coming up with a new album, as he had made a similar move in the past as well. And it turned out it was all part of a major reveal by Asim.

In a heartfelt caption, the singer wrote: "On my 29th birthday, I want to introduce you to someone special. Ab tak Asim Azhar ko jaante thay, ab Asim Ali se milne ki baari hai [Until now, you know Asim Azhar, now it's our turn to meet Asim Ali].. My truest & realist form. Finally yours soon.”

Asim also posted an Instagram Story similar to the previous, which said: "Assalam u alikum".

The teaser video, now the only post on his Instagram, is nostalgic with glimpses of childhood clips, old performances, and excerpts from his mother, actor Gul-e-Rana, talking lovingly about her son. All of this follows graphics that appear to show a track list for the new album.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to pick out a fleeting shot of Hania Aamir, Asim’s once-rumoured partner. The clip from their viral 2019 performance at a fashion show, appears under a possible song title, "Lost n Found".

Throwback to the viral fashion show performance by Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar. — Instagram

Another visual flashes briefly, a colour-saturated image of a pair of eyes — seemingly Hania's — labelled "Pari", another possible track from the upcoming video.

Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali pose for a picture at an event. — Instagram@merub

It may be noted that the two have a long, intertwined history, as the two used to be close until they distanced from eachother after Hania clarified "they were just friends".

Not long after, Asim got engaged to actor Merub Ali. But this year, the couple parted ways.

Soon after the announcement, Hania was spotted at a beachside concert of Asim, sparking online buzz about a reunion.

However, Hania quickly cooled the speculation with a playful Instagram caption. Posting a picture of herself with Asim’s song "Regardless" playing in the background, she wrote:

"Make space for a chill girl, kids. Also don’t lie, you like his music too," she wrote on Instagram.

The two were later spotted together again, celebrating Hania's friend Yashma Gill’s birthday. This left the fans curious about the nature of their relationship.

It’s not the first time Asim has gone silent before a big reveal. He pulled a similar stunt before the release of his 2024 album "Bematlab", clearing his social media to make space for a new era.

With his album "ASIM ALI" set to drop on November 24, fans are bracing for what could be the singer’s most emotional and revealing project to date.