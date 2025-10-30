Meghan Markle's real intention laid bare as she exposes Archie, Lilibet faces online

Meghan Markle ‘taking charge’ as she shares glimpses at Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

A royal insider has shared the real reason why Meghan Markle shared a video of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with clear look at their faces.

In her latest Instagram video, Meghan showed how her family is enjoying Halloween outing at Lane Farms in Santa Barbara.

The video featured Archie and Lilibet's faces as they played in the background while Prince Harry worked on his carving.

Amid rumours that Meghan is trying to commercialize her kids’ faces and may want to make them future influencers to earn millions.

However, according to Radar Online, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, only posted the video to take control of the narrative.

"Meghan's not using her kids for attention – she's taking charge of how they're seen,” an insider said as they defended Meghan.

They added, “If the media is going to pursue her family regardless, she'd prefer to control the narrative herself."

Another source shared, "Meghan's in the middle of redefining her online image, and this is only the start.

“She's combining her royal background with a modern influencer edge – and everyone's paying attention."