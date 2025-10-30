 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's real intention laid bare as she exposes Archie, Lilibet faces online

Meghan Markle recently shared video with clear glimpses at her and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 30, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘taking charge’ as she shares glimpses at Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

A royal insider has shared the real reason why Meghan Markle shared a video of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with clear look at their faces.

In her latest Instagram video, Meghan showed how her family is enjoying Halloween outing at Lane Farms in Santa Barbara.

Advertisement

The video featured Archie and Lilibet's faces as they played in the background while Prince Harry worked on his carving.

Amid rumours that Meghan is trying to commercialize her kids’ faces and may want to make them future influencers to earn millions.

However, according to Radar Online, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, only posted the video to take control of the narrative.

"Meghan's not using her kids for attention – she's taking charge of how they're seen,” an insider said as they defended Meghan.

They added, “If the media is going to pursue her family regardless, she'd prefer to control the narrative herself."

Another source shared, "Meghan's in the middle of redefining her online image, and this is only the start.

“She's combining her royal background with a modern influencer edge – and everyone's paying attention."

Advertisement
Prince Harry grew uneasy as Hasan Minhaj's humour crossed the line
Prince Harry grew uneasy as Hasan Minhaj's humour crossed the line
Prince Harry struggles for words on Hasan Minhaj show: Body language expert
Prince Harry struggles for words on Hasan Minhaj show: Body language expert
Meghan Markle 'carefully' plotting her next big career move?
Meghan Markle 'carefully' plotting her next big career move?
Meghan Markle dragged for ‘shameful' ‘As Ever' products
Meghan Markle dragged for ‘shameful' ‘As Ever' products
Meghan Markle's sweet family video hides a secret motive?
Meghan Markle's sweet family video hides a secret motive?
Prince Harry warns parents against ‘unregulated surge of AI'
Prince Harry warns parents against ‘unregulated surge of AI'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they ‘need to leave' during baseball game
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they ‘need to leave' during baseball game
Kate Middleton is haunted by idea of Prince Andrew, says source
Kate Middleton is haunted by idea of Prince Andrew, says source