Kim Kardashian makes huge claim on moon landing

Kim Kardashian denies that the moon landing happened

Kim Kardashian believes that the 1969 moon landing was fake.

The 45-year-old media personality tried to convince her All's Fair co-star, Sarah Paulson to agree with her that Buzz Aldrin and the late Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission did not happen.

Speaking to her Hulu drama cast member between takes, captured in the October 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kim said: "I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one."

Sarah replied: "Yes, do it."

Kim then went on: "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.'"

Kim then alleged that Buzz's old age makes him blurt out comments like that, before ultimately ruling: "So I think it didn’t happen."

Sarah told the socialite that she was gearing up to go on a "massive deep dive" after reading what Kim, who sends the actress "conspiracies all the time" - had sent her.

Later in the episode, a producer approached Kim's trailer and asked the star to confirm her belief that the astronauts did not walk on the moon.

Kim said: "I don't think we did. I think it was fake."

She then alleged: "I've seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now in interviews."

Explaining how she was convinced of the conspiracy theory, Kim added: "Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen?

"There's no gravity on the moon - why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos,” the social butterfly went on.

"Why are there no stars?" Kim inquired.

A producer then asked the reality TV star how she defends herself from people who call her "crazy" to which she replied, "They're gonna say I'm crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself."