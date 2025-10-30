Sia achieves major edge in custody battle

Sia's estranged husband, Dan Bernad, has been denied sole custody

Sia's estranged husband, Dan Bernad, has been denied sole custody of their one-year-old son after a fierce legal battle.

A Los Angeles County judge rejected Bernad's request and ordered that the couple adhere to their previous custody agreement, citing insufficient evidence as the reason for the decision.

"The court finds that sufficient exigency for the requested emergency relief has not been shown at this time," court documents obtained by Page Six read.

They further read, "The parties entered into a stipulated legal custody and interim physical custody arrangement on 1 August 2025. Most of the facts asserted in Respondent's RFO were known at that time."

Bernad had requested sole custody, telling the court in his filing that he is the "only safe and reliable parent" for their son, painting the Chandelier singer as a "serious and immediate danger" to the toddler.

"Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care," the oncologist alleged.

He claimed, "I am a doctor, young, healthy and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues."

Sia and Dan Bernad married in December 2022 and welcomed their son in March 2024 with Sia filing for divorce in March 2025.