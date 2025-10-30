Kardashian-Jenner sisters shocked by Caitlyn Jenner's surprise appearance

Caitlyn Jenner joins Kardashian clan for farewell dinner

Caitlyn Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner and father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, made her first appearance on The Kardashians.

The latest episode of the show, featured family gathered for their farewell dinner in L.A. home, which they called as El Dorado Meadow.

As the family stood holding hands before eating dinner at their Hidden Hills home, owned for 15 years, Kris revealed, "Your Dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house."

She went on to add that it wouldn't be the same without Caitlyn there, right before she walked in.

"I was just saying, we bought this house for Kendall and Kylie and all the kids to grow up in, and we were so excited to make so many special memories," Kris added, to which Caitlyn agreed, "That is so true."

Notably, the expressions on everyone's face including Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian it was clear that nobody knew about Caitlyn's surprise appearance.

It is pertinent to mention that this marked Caitlyn's first appearance on The Kardashians, following the conclusion of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the episode, Kris revealed to the Cameras, "About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn and I said, 'What are you doing?' And of course, she said, 'I'm eating dinner and watching Fox News.' I said, 'Of course you are.'"

"And, I said, ‘Would you like to come say goodbye to El Dorado Meadow with us and be with your kids?’ And she said, ‘I’m on my way,’" Kris Jenner added.

"It’s only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn’t just my house – it was our house," the momager concluded in the confessional.

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce Jenner, shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian are kids of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.