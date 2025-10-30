'Scream 7' trailer shows return of ghostface killer

The Ghostface killer is back to haunt viewers as Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott, is bracing herself to face him again in the Scream 7 trailer.



The trailer comes against the backdrop of many shakeups in the making of the seventh instalment. Starting with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which delayed production, the project was announced in August 2023.

In addition, several cast members have not returned to the forthcoming movie. For example, Melissa Barrera, who portrayed Sam Carpenter in the franchise, was dropped by the makers after she made comments on the war in Gaza.

Jenna Ortega, as Tara Carpenter, also opted out of the movie due to a scheduling conflict with the filming of Wednesday.

Moreover, Kevin Williamson replaced Christopher Landon as the director of the film in late 2023.

In the meantime, the cast who are returning are Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Newcomers will also make an entry, including Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Ethan Embry.

Scream 7 will bow out in the theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.