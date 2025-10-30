Tori Spelling reveals what she endured due to eczema

Tori Spelling drops bombshell about her eczema

Tori Spelling has opened up about what she had to face due to her Eczema.

The 52-year-old American actress got honest about her skincare journey in a talk with PEOPLE magazine, as she and her daughter Stella McDermott are among those millions of Americans who are suffering from inflammatory skin diseases.

Notably, Spelling has collaborated with Arcutis Biotherapeutics and is part of the "Free to Be Me" skincare campaign.

The Scary Movie star, who started experiencing episodic flare-ups of eczema in adulthood, said, "The first time I ever got a flare-up and started with the condition was, I was going through my first divorce from my first husband, and at the same time, I was creating a new TV show called So NoTORious that I created and produced, and starred in. It was a time in my life that was super stressful. I was going through a lot of highs but also a lot of lows personally and a lot of emotions.”

She recalled, "I was in my trailer one day and I couldn't see anything on my arms, but it felt like I had bug bites everywhere and I was like, 'Did I get stung? Am I allergic to something in the trailer?' And I was scratching my arms so bad and also my hands to the point where then things started to appear."

Spelling went on to note that observing the changes in her skin made her self-conscious because it kept on looking different.

"At first, it was dry patches, then it was scales, bumps, and I was just scratching it so bad that the pain started to be outrageous, and we actually had to shut down production. I went to the doctor, and that's when I was first diagnosed,” Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared.