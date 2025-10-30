 
Kim Kardashian reveals who's most concerned about her results

Kim Kardashian graduated from her law program in May 2025

October 30, 2025

Kim Kardashian makes shocking confession about Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian has made a surprising revelation about Kris Jenner's major concern.

While promoting her latest project All's Fair, the reality TV star talked about her career switch and becoming a lawyer. "I’m a nervous wreck, so I’m not going to plan anything. I’ll either be planning to party or planning to get back to work."

Kim shared that her "probably" her mom Kris Jenner is most terrified about her results, adding, "They know how hard I worked, all the hours I put into this. I think they would just be deeply disappointed in the results if I didn’t pass."

"It wouldn’t be for lack of knowledge; it would just be for s*** test-taking skills. That’s what would be more frustrating, I think. If I didn’t know it, you can go back and you can study harder, I know it. I know everything about the law and I’m so confident about that, so we’re just going to have to see," the SKIMS founder added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian graduated from her law program in May 2025 and she previously shared that in 10 years she would become a "trial lawyer."

