A$AP Rocky opens up about his real happiness with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky gets candid about life as a husband and father

ASAP Rocky confessed that prioritizing his family and keeping up his responsibility as a "father" and a "husband" makes him "happy."

The 37-year-old rapper, who is the father of three kids, opened up about what gives him the joy most in life in a recent chat with Perfect Magazine.

"Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy," Rocky responded.

He further noted that being the best partner and father is what keeps him "going."

"I hope this doesn't sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that's what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan," Rocky continued.

"It doesn't matter what hat I wear that day, it's just about being able to give it my all and do these things," he added.

Rocky recently welcomed his third child, first daughter, Rocki, with his longtime partner Rihanna. The pair are also parents to older sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

In a previous chat with Complex, the rapper was asked about one of his favourite things he created this year.

Rocky gushingly responded, "My daughter."

"That's my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish," he added.