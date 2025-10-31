 
Kim Kardashian takes cues from Kanye West split for new show

Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ role inspired by real-life divorce

Geo News Digital Desk
October 31, 2025

Kim Kardashian already had an inspiration in her mind when she signed up for her All's Fair character role.

In a recent chat with People for its digital cover story, the SKIMS founder revealed that she took inspiration from her divorce Lawyer, Laura Wasser, to portray her role as lawyer Allura Grant in her new legal drama.

"Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three, and her dad was my mom [Kris Jenner]'s attorney during her divorce with my dad [Robert Kardashian],” Kim said, referring to the attorney who helped her in her divorce proceedings with exes Kris Humphries in 2013 and Kanye West in 2022.

“So she has 40 years of stories, and I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-ass woman she's been," she added.

The new Ryan Murphy legal drama tells the story of Allura and her female co-workers building their own firm after leaving a male-dominated workspace.

The drama also stars Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim also shares her four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with Kanye, who were married for eight years.

Kim also revealed that show creator Ryan first reached out to the reality star with an idea of a project based on her family's reality show on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

“I was just like, ‘No, I don’t think that’s something that I’d be into,’" Kim recalled. “I think he was really shocked by that.”

He then later came up with a show inspired by her seven-year law journey.

“I was so for it. I think what was really interesting is he came up with the concept first. Then he came up with his dream cast. Once everyone signed on, he wrote for every person. He said it’s usually the opposite," she added.

