King Charles subtly admits Prince Andrew is an abuser?

Did King Charles subtly admit Prince Andrew is an abuser?

King Charles has seemingly broken silence on Prince Andrew situation.

His Majesty has taken a final decision on his defamed brother and has opted for a complete exile of the Duke of York.

In an official statement revealed by the Buckingham Palace, the monarch is seen extending his sympathy to Prince Andrew's alleged sexual abuse victim, Virginia Giuffre.

Royal expert Rebecca English has quoted in a statement from the Buckingham Palace: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

She further writes on X: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His Iease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continuc in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continucs to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” she notes.