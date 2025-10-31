Demi Lovato shares emotional truth about marriage to Jutes

Demi Lovato tears up while praising husband Jutes

Demi Lovato got emotional while praising her husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

During a recent chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Disney alum opened up about her new chapter of life with husband Jutes and shared insights into their growing bond since they got married in May.

"I’ve definitely been in relationships before and thought I’ve been in love, but I’ve never loved like this," Lovato told the host before pausing to share that she was "gonna cry."

The Fast singer went on to say, "I never knew that you could be with someone who your love could continue to grow for every single day. On the day that I got married, I was like, ‘Okay, this is it. I’m the most in love I’ve ever been in my life, and this is what it’s gonna be forever.’ And I was so wrong because it just has kept growing."

"It’s been five months since we got married, but I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did on our wedding day,'" Lovato gushed.

The doting wife further shared how Jutes is also inspiring her for new musical projects.

"The album is called It’s Not That Deep, but there are some deep songs on it, and one of which is ‘Ghost.’ It’s this song about being terrified to lose somebody because you love them so much," she shared

Lovato added, "And lose them in a sense of, like, talking about life and death. It still makes me emotional when I sing it because I feel it so much."