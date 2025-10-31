Kim Kardashian spills her rare dating plans

Kim Kardashian shares insights into her dating life

Kim Kardashian is sharing some rare insights into her dating life, including whether she uses celebrity dating apps.

During a recent chat on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, the reality TV star was asked if she is active on dating app Raya.

"No, no. Should we make a profile? … I don't think I would ever really be on a, on a thing, on an app," Kim responded, who finalized her divorce from Kanye West in 2022.

When asked if she is with a new man hanging around, the SKIMS founder denied.

"I'm not," she shared, adding, "Like, actually not. It's not like a fake, like no."

In contrast, Kim confessed she currently has no time for romance as her routine is jam-packed with her work and kids.

"I just haven't really been open to it while I was like studying for the bar and just at a time where I felt like I couldn't really step away from my kids," she noted

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with Kanye.

"So I kept on saying like, 'As soon as the bar's done, I'll open myself up," she added. "I'm like a little bit stuck in my ways of being comfortable with just like my kids taking over my room and my bed every night, And just the chaos of that. It would be hard to mesh my life with someone right now. So I'm open to it, but like-"