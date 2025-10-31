King Charles exiled Prince Andrew because of Queen Camilla: Expert

Queen Camilla deeply feels about abuse victims and King Charles has ensured his defamed brother is punished for the same reason.



In a statement from the Buckingham Palace, both King Charles and Camilla extended their thoughts for the victims of abuse before relinquishing all of Prince Andrew’s titles. Royal expert Ingrid Seward says the decision was taken with careful considerations.

“I think that everybody that makes a statement about Andrew now has to mention they have full and great sympathies with the victims of abuse,” she said.

She tells The Sun: “And in this case, when it said, their majesties, I suppose people need to be reminded that Queen Camilla, is very active in the area of abused women, and it is one of her charities.”

“She actually made a film about some of the women suffering from abuse who had to leave home and take their families with them, to set up lives in a shelter to start with.

“So, Camilla feels very strongly about this, and obviously, her opinion counts a great deal to the King, but this was a very, very important regal decision made by the King as head of state and as sovereign.

“He was no longer going to put up with his brother’s shenanigans about whether he was going to go or not go.

“He’d already offered him Frogmore Cottage, which Andrew refused and he has had to act decisively, because this story was detracting from the business of government, and the monarchy are very careful to try not to do that,” she noted.