Kendall Jenner makes rare remark about her dad Caitlyn Jenner

By
Nimah Saleem
|

October 31, 2025

Kendall Jenner admits she sometimes gets ‘frustrated’ with her dad Caitlyn Jenner.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model, 29, admitted she sometimes has to “compartmentalise” her bond with Caitlyn, 76, because of their opposing views.

“I love her. She’s my dad and we have a good relationship,” Kendall began in a confessional about Caitlyn, who transitioned in 2015 and ran for California governor in 2021.

She added, “But sometimes I get frustrated because we just see things so differently.”

The episode showed the two chatting during a family gathering, where Caitlyn revealed she planned to stay at her Malibu home during the California wildfires rather than evacuate.

Conflicted, Kendall still said she makes an effort to keep her father close. “I always want to include her,” she said. 

“I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I think she gets lonely. You don’t ever want someone you love to feel sad, especially your dad.”

