Addison Rae, Omer Fedi call it quits

Addison splits from boyfriend of four years Omer Fedi

Addison Rae is now reportedly single.

She has split from her boyfriend of four years, Omer Fedi, an Israeli music producer, however Entertainment Tonight reported that both of them are keeping their break up under wraps.

A source told the outlet the singer-turned-actress and the producer and songwriter had split a few months earlier but didn't publicize the breakup.

Despite opting to go their separate ways, the former couple reportedly don't have any hard feelings for each other and are still in contact with one another.

However, Addison is reportedly focused on her blossoming career and doesn't want romance to distract her.

According to the source, the He's All That star is “really driven and believes her career is about to reach the next level.”

Just a few days ago Rae joined her friends Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox at a Machine Gun Kelly concert, where Kardashian's future husband Travis Barker was playing drums and Fedi was handling guitar duties.

Rae was first linked to Fedi in June 2021, when they were seen together on a grocery shopping trip in West Hollywood.

She then hinted at the relationship in July of the same year when she shared a video of two people's shadows kissing on Instagram, and in August 2021 she and Fedi were spotted kissing while grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

A few days later Omer Fedi made his relationship with Addison Rae official by posting a selfie with her, captioning the post, “She’s wearing the pants in the relationship.”