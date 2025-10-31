Kim Kardashian calls out cruel treatment Khloe faced on live TV

Kim Kardashian opens up on old regret involving Khloe

Kim Kardashian is sharing some regrets related to her sister Khloe Kardashian's body-shaming past.

During a recent interview, the 45-year-old reality star confessed that she did not handle Khloe's body shaming the right way after their family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, rose to fame.

Kim admitted that she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, "should've maybe stuck up" for Khloe during first set of their "crazy" interviews.

Kim revealed to host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that Khloe recently shared a previous TV interview with her.

"They just looked at Khloé and they were just like, 'How does it feel, Khloé, to look so different from that Kourtney and Kim?' The way that they were asking questions, you could never get away with that today," Kim remarked.

Articulating her thoughts about Khloe's awareness of being treated differently based on her looks and shared that "her responses were so great" during interviews.

"It was about weight. It was about looks. It was about everything," she recalled.

The SKIMS founder went on to say, "I guess Kourtney and I should've maybe stuck up for her publicly a little bit more when that was happening. I think we just wanted to ... we didn't know. These were our first set of interviews. Our first time on these shows."

"What can we say, what can't we? But just to look back and to know that's how interviews were conducted, is kind of crazy," she concluded.